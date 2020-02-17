HYDERABAD: Mahesh Babu has come up with a super entertaining movie 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' this Sankranti. Anil Ravipudi, the director of the movie portrayed Mahesh Babu in a different angle. Mahesh acted with much perfection and his comedy timing was simply superb. Rashmika Mandanna was seen as the female lead in the film. Devi Sri Prasad's music added to the success of the film. As per the reports the world wide box office collections are Rs. 137.95 crores in 36 days. Just look at the collections of Sarileru Neekevvaru at various places.

Nizam – Rs 39.66 crores

Ceeded – Rs 15.58 crores

Guntur – Rs 9.93 crores

Uttaraandhra – Rs 19.81 crores

East Godavari – Rs 11.33 crores

West Godavari – Rs 7.44 crores

Krishna – Rs 8.88 crores

Nellore – Rs 4.04 crores

Karnataka – Rs 7.52 crores

ROI – Rs 1.81 crores

OS – Rs 11.95 crores

On the professional front, Mahesh Babu took a break and went on a vacation. After the break, he will be seen in a Vamsi Paidipally's film. News is that director Anil Ravipudi is busy with ‘F3’ movie and on other hand it is learned that he is readying script for Jr. NTR. Post Sarileru Neekevvaru, Anil Ravipudi has become a star director.

Also Read: After RRR, Rajamouli Wants To Direct These Two Heroes?

Also Read: ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ Collections: Unique Record In Vizag