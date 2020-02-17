HYDERABAD: The video of ‘Samajavaragamana’ from Allu Arjun's 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ has been out and it created yet another history. With in less than 18 hours of release on YouTube , the song has garnered 3,941,696 views. The super cool number from ‘Ala Viakunthapurramuloo’ has been a sensation ever since the song has been released on internet. Seetharama Sastry penned the lyrics for the song and Sid Sriram crooned the song. Thanks to S Thaman for creating a wonderful piece.
‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ was directed by maverick director Trivikram and is produced by S Radha Krishna and Allu Arvind. Pooja Hedge played the female lead in the movie.
Allu Arjun took to his Twitter and tweeted the song, Samajavaragamana as one of the most magical Telugu songs.
On the professional front, Allu Arjun is busy with his upcoming film directed by Sukumar.
