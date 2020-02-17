HYDERABAD: The movie, ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ is creating new records in its own way. Allu Arjun is eagerly waiting for a hit and his wish has been fulfilled with the film, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Trivikram narrated the story in the most stylish and intriguing manner. The film which has been released on 12th January turned out as a blockbuster and emerged as a Sankranti winner. The movie is going great at all the ticket windows till date.

Now, the news is that 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' has become the first movie to collect 1 crore+ gross in two single screens in one centre (Vizag) in AndhraPradesh.