HYDERABAD: Junior NTR, a actor who lives in his character and keeps his best foot forward to make every scene more lively in his films. Currently, Tarak is busy with the shooting of his upcoming film, RRR. Helmed by S S Rajamouli and the film is made on a high budget. Needless to say about how Rajamouli takes every minute detail into consideration.

Junior NTR is playing the role of Komaram Bheem in the film where as Ram Charan is seen as Alluri Seetharama Raju. The movie is set on the backdrop of pre-independent era. Ever since the film has started, something or the other news make rounds in the social media. Now, it is learned that Jr.NTR had fought with real tiger. Yeah! It is likely that Jr.NTR is already taking training under a professional trainer so as to learn how to handle and fight with a tiger. It is said that the introduction of Jr.NTR in the film is going to be his fight with tiger.

Rajamouli always plans something creative for his heroes in the film. So, let us wait and see how Tarak’s entry scene is going to be.

