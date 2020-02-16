HYDERABAD: Is 'Jaanu' doing well at the box office? The answer is 'No'. Samantha Akkineni and Sharwanand's 'Jaanu' has been released on February 7. Jaanu is a Tamil remake of Trisha and Vijay Sethupathi's 96. After the completion of seven days, the movie has collected a total of Rs. 6.66 crores in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Have a look at the area wise collections:

Nizam – Rs 2.68 Cr

Ceeded – Rs 84 lakhs

Uttaraandhra – Rs 1.12 lakhs

East Godavari – Rs 45 lakhs

West Godavari – Rs 34 lakhs

Guntur – Rs 56 lakhs

Krishna – Rs 46 lakhs

Nellore – Rs 21 lakhs

C Prem Kumar directed the film and is bankrolled by Dil Raju. We all know that the film, 96 turned as a blockbuster and let us hope Jaanu also go well at the box office.

On the professional front, Samantha Akkineni is busy with the shooting of her upcoming movie, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal along with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.

Also Read: Is This True About Rashmika?

Also Read: Why Samantha And Nayanthara Are Fighting?

Also Read: Valentine’s Day Special: Guess The ‘Love Story’ From ‘Ay Pilla’s’ Musical Preview