HYDERABAD: Mahesh Babu, the super star of Tollywood and words fall short to praise this actor. He is one of the most hardworking actors and never steps back to experiment with his films. He scored high on the acting scale with his strong acting skills.

With each passing day, he emerged out as an actor in Telugu cinema. His films like Murari, Okkadu, Athadu, Pokiri, Businessman, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, Srimanthudu, Bharat Ane Nenu, Maharshi and Sarileru Neekevvaru won accolades from all the corners.

Mahesh Babu has been associated with 'Helo' App and people can connect with him through this application. Mahesh took to his social media and posted a video in which he shared a few interesting things. Mahesh Babu told that he believes in progress and reason for being is his family. He said that he is sensitive and shy. Mahesh Babu added that he got inspired with his father's film Alluri Seetharama Raju and his father is his role model.

