HYDERABAD: Allu Arjun has been eagerly waiting to taste the success post ‘Na Peru Surya Na Illu India’ and now it happened with ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramloo’, isn't it? Yeah! Bunny scored a blockbuster with the film and it was a full meal treat for not only Allu Arjun's fans but also for all the movie lovers.

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo directed by Tollywood creative director Trivikram and is bankrolled by S Radha Krishna and Allu Arvind. Pooja Hedge shared screen space opposite Allu Arjun in the film. As per the reports, the movie has earned a total of Rs 158.80 crores after 33 days of release. Just have a look at the area wise collections:

Nizam – Rs 44.30 Cr

Uttaraandhra – Rs 19.71 Cr

East Godavari – Rs 11.31 Cr

West Godavari – Rs 8.85 Cr

Ceeded – Rs 18.13 Cr

Guntur – Rs 11.05 Cr

Krishna – Rs 10.67 Cr

Nellore – Rs 4.66 Cr

Ala Vaikunthapuramloo 33 days AP/TS Box Office collections – Rs 128.68 Cr Shares

Karanataka – Rs 9.18 Cr

Kerala – Rs 1.17 Cr

ROI – Rs 1.44 Cr

OS – Rs 18.33 Cr

All the characters in the film performed well and the story of the movie is predictable but yet loved by all. SS Thaman created a magic with his music and the songs of the film took the movie to the next level.

On the professional front, Allu Arjun is busy with the shooting of his next film with Sukumar.