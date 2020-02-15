HYDERABAD: The two top heroines in the South, Samantha and Nayanthara are fighting with each other. The two star heroines own a huge fan following and with each passing day, both of them have improved their acting skills and emerged out as versatile actresses. Be it any character, even if it is 5 minutes in a movie or 50 minutes, Samantha and Nayanthara perform their best.
Now, don't confuse by the title... They are fighting for Vijay Sethupathi. Yeah! Samantha and Nayanthara are working together in a film ‘Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal’. Helmed by Vignesh Shivan and the story is going to be a romantic comedy. Anirudh Ravichander is going to score the music for the film and is produced by Seven Screen Studio and Rowdy Pictures.
Samantha took to her Instagram and shared a video. She quoted as she is very happy to present Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadal.
On professional front, Vijay Sethupathi is waiting for the release of his next film, Master. Nayanthara scored blockbusters with her last films, Sye Raa in Telugu, Bigil in Kollywood. We all know that Samantha's recent release, Jaanu is doing absolutely well at the box office. After Super Deluxe, Samantha will be seen in Tamil Cinema.
Anirudh Ravichander also took to his Twitter and shared the news.