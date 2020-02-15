HYDERABAD: The two top heroines in the South, Samantha and Nayanthara are fighting with each other. The two star heroines own a huge fan following and with each passing day, both of them have improved their acting skills and emerged out as versatile actresses. Be it any character, even if it is 5 minutes in a movie or 50 minutes, Samantha and Nayanthara perform their best.

Now, don't confuse by the title... They are fighting for Vijay Sethupathi. Yeah! Samantha and Nayanthara are working together in a film ‘Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal’. Helmed by Vignesh Shivan and the story is going to be a romantic comedy. Anirudh Ravichander is going to score the music for the film and is produced by Seven Screen Studio and Rowdy Pictures.

Samantha took to her Instagram and shared a video. She quoted as she is very happy to present Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadal.