HYDERABAD: Ram Pothineni is one of the most energetic actors of Tollywood. After the success of 'iSmart Shankar', Ram is busy with the shooting of his next movie, ‘RED’. A song has been shot at ‘Carnival of Viareggio’ which is one of the most important fests in Italy and Europe. The song is going to be a romantic number and has been shot on Ram and Malavika Sharma.

Amritha, Malavika Sharma and Nivetha Pethuraj will be seen as the female leads in the film. The makers of the movie took to their Twitter and tweeted as the talkie part has been completed and the film is going to be released on April 9th. The pre-production works are going on at a faster pace.