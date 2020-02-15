HYDERABAD: The beautiful actress Rashmika Mandanna is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie, Bheeshma. Nithiin is the male lead in the film and it is going to be on screens on 21st February. The teaser and songs of the movie have raised expectations on the movie. Rashmika and Nithiin are busy promoting their film.

Recently, in an intervew, Nithiin revealed a secret about Rashmika. He told that she likes to eat dog biscuits. He further stated that people like to have snacks like bread, sweets, etc but Rashmika loves to eat dog biscuits as her evening snacks. Rashmika told that she ate it only once without her knowledge.

Venky Kudumula is the director of the movie, Bheeshma and it is bankrolled by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments. Mahati Swara Sagar composing tunes for the film.

The 'Singles Anthem' video song which has been released recently got a good response. If you miss, just have a look at it.