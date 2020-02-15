HYDERABAD: Stylish star Allu Arjun is enjoying the success of 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' helmed by maverick director, Trivikram. After a long gap, Allu Arjun is riding high on success. The movie which has been released for Sankranti is going great at ticket windows till date. Now the actor is busy with his next movie with the creative director Sukumar. Currently, the shooting of his next is going on a faster pace.

As per the latest update, the team of Sukumar is shooting scenes in the forests of Seshachalam. After Arya and Arya 2, this is the third time for Bunny and Sukumar to join their hands.

Allu Arjun in an interview with a media channel told that he never wanted to become an actor during his childhood. Bunny said that he used to change his ideas about his career every time. Arya hero wanted to become a piano teacher and at times he wished to become a scientist at NASA. But when he was 18 he has decided to become an actor.

Thank God, Allu Arjun became an actor or else we would have missed one of the most talented actors in South. Allu Arjun forayed into Tollywood with the film, Gangotri and later acted in various films. He is not only a talented actor but also a phenomenal dancer.

Also Read: Why Samantha And Nayanthara Are Fighting?

Also Read: Valentine’s Day Special: Guess The ‘Love Story’ From ‘Ay Pilla’s’ Musical Preview

Also Read: Is This True About Rashmika?