HYDERABAD: Finally, the wait is over! Tollywood actor Nithiin got engaged to his lady love and now the tag of most eligible bachelor has been removed. The engagement ceremony of Nithiin took place in a grand manner in Hyderabad today. The invitation was given to closed ones and it is a private affair. We all know that Nithiin is in love with Shalini from the past four years. Nithiin and Shalini informed their parents about their relationship and they gave green signal for the marriage.

Sources say that the marriage date has been locked on April 16th, 2020. The wedding is going to take place in an extravagant manner which could witness who's who of Tollywood.