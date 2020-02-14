HYDERABAD: A soothing melody ‘Ay Pilla’ musical preview from Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer ‘Love Story’ is out! Just plug in your ear phones and feel the song. It is so beautiful and we bet everyone will have this song going on loop in their mobiles.
The lyrics are so beautiful and gels perfectly with each scene. Sekhar Kammula is the director of the movie and the film is bankrolled by Narayan Das K. Narang & Puskur Ram Mohan Rao. The lyrics for this song has been penned by Chaithanya Pingali. Haricharan crooned the song where as the music scored by Pawan.
Naga Chaitanya took to his Twitter and tweeted.
Just look at each scene and decode the story of the movie.
Guess the story of the film by connecting the lyrics and scenes. The visuals look similar to a typical Shekar Kammula’s film, aren’t they? Obviously, a big yes. We could see Sai Pallavai similar to that of Fidaa and a little ‘Premam’ feel in Chay’s character. Is the film going to be a mix of Sai Pallavi’s Fidaa and Chay’s Premam? Let us not decode more but wait for the film.
