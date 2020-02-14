HYDERABAD: Vijay Deverakonda, the one man who never steps back to experiment with his films is back with 'World Famous Lover'. The movie has hit the theatres today, February 14, 2020. Helmed by Kranti Madhav and is bankrolled by KS Rama Rao under Creative Commercials. Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Izabella Leite and Catherine Tresa are the female leads in the movie. Gopi Sundar scored music for the film.
‘World Famous Lover’ has been released in the overseas. The movie got mixed reviews but the movie goers expressed that Vijay Deverakonda performed with much perfection. All the actors have done justice to their roles, Twitterati says. Just have a look at the Twitter to know who says what.
World Famous Lover, a complex love story and has different emotions. Kranti Madhav kept all his efforts to narrate the story in an interesting manner. Is the movie going to be a Valentine's Day gift from ‘Vijay Deverakonda’ for all the movie lovers? Let us wait and see how the movie is going to be at the ticket windows.
