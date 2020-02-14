HYDERABAD: Superstar Mahesh Babu's loving daughter, Sitara will be in news for some good reasons. The star kid is grabbing all attention towards her by showing her hidden talents. Now, the little munchkin has shaken her leg to Mahesh Babu's song.

We have seen Sitara dancing to the songs of Mahesh Babu, many a times. She danced with much grace and confidence to the song ‘Daang Daang’ from Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru. Namrata Shirodkar posted the video of Sitara dancing to the song on her Instagram. With in a very short span of time, the video has become viral.