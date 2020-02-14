World Famous Lover- the much-awaited Vijay Deverakonda film hit the screens today. The new-age youth icon who is predominantly known for his work in Arjun Reddy and Geeta Govindam has made a name for himself with romantic dramas. World Famous Lover is also in the genre of a love story, with lots of emotion and kerchief-in-the- hand moments.

The movie has opened to mixed reviews among various segments. The die-hard fans of Vijay Deverakonda are all in praise for his roles as Gautam and Seenayya which interlay in the movie and there is no doubt that he would have done full justice to his characters considering his experience in theatre and drama.

Now whether it will break the box-office records is something we need to wait and see, but as of now, Friday and weekend shows are completely booked in theatres across the Telugu states.

However, what came to our notice is the titles at the beginning of the film which shows his name albeit differently. Earlier it was Vijay Deverakonda Sai, but if you notice in the trailer it is Deverakonda Vijay Sai !