World Famous Lover- the much-awaited Vijay Deverakonda film hit the screens today. The new-age youth icon who is predominantly known for his work in Arjun Reddy and Geeta Govindam has made a name for himself with romantic dramas. World Famous Lover is also in the genre of a love story, with lots of emotion and kerchief-in-the- hand moments.
The movie has opened to mixed reviews among various segments. The die-hard fans of Vijay Deverakonda are all in praise for his roles as Gautam and Seenayya which interlay in the movie and there is no doubt that he would have done full justice to his characters considering his experience in theatre and drama.
Now whether it will break the box-office records is something we need to wait and see, but as of now, Friday and weekend shows are completely booked in theatres across the Telugu states.
However, what came to our notice is the titles at the beginning of the film which shows his name albeit differently. Earlier it was Vijay Deverakonda Sai, but if you notice in the trailer it is Deverakonda Vijay Sai !
Now if this was an intended name change as part of numerology we need to get that confirmed by 'The Deverakonda himself.
Also Read: How is Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘World Famous Lover’ Going To Be?
In the film Yevade Subramaniam with Natural Star Nani, he was introduced as Vijay Devarakonda. Then in due course of time, we saw his name as Vijay Deverakonda in the titles, with the change in spelling from Devara to Devera...
Then it was his full name to Vijay Deverakonda Sai and now with the World Famous Lover, we see the name credits as Deverakonda Vijay Sai.
Well if this was as part of the numerological change then we hope it gives him all the luck needed for the World Famous Lover box office prospects.
In an interview given to a Telugu channel, Vijay stated that World Famous Lover might be his last love story for him the time being.
Alongside Vijay Deverakonda, the film also stars Raashi Khanna, Catherine Tresa, Izabelle Leite and Aishwarya Rajesh as the leading ladies. World Famous Lover has been directed by Malli Malli Idi Raani Roju director K Kranthi Madhav and produced K. A. Vallabha and K. S. Rama Rao under the Creative Commercials Banner.
Also Read: Twitter Review: ‘World Famous Lover’ A Valentine’s Day Gift From ‘Vijay Deverakonda’!