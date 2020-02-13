HYDERABAD: The news of Pawan Kalyan's re-entry is making the movie-buffs to know more about PSPK26. The film is the remake of Bollywood's Pink and the Power Star will be seen playing the role of a lawyer which was originally played by Amitabh Bachchan in Pink.
Venu Sriram is the director of the movie and it is jointly produced by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju. Thaman is the music director of the film and Sid Sriram is going to sing for #PSPK26. Thaman took to his twitter and shared the news.
The crazy combination of Thaman and Sid Sri Ram worked well for Samajavaragamana of Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Let us wait and see whether this combo will deliver a blockbuster for Pawan Kalyan or not.
The makers of the movie are in a plan to rope in Nivetha Thomas as the lead opposite Pawan Kalyan. As of now there is no official information, let us wait for it.
