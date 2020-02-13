HYDERABAD: The news of Pawan Kalyan's re-entry is making the movie-buffs to know more about PSPK26. The film is the remake of Bollywood's Pink and the Power Star will be seen playing the role of a lawyer which was originally played by Amitabh Bachchan in Pink.

Venu Sriram is the director of the movie and it is jointly produced by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju. Thaman is the music director of the film and Sid Sriram is going to sing for #PSPK26. Thaman took to his twitter and shared the news.