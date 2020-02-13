HYDERABAD: Akkineni Nagarjuna is very much worried about his younger son, Akhil Akkineni. According to sources, Nagarjuna wants Akhil to score a hit as his last three film didn't do well at the box office. Akhil made his debut in Tollywood with the movie, Akhil and later acted in Hello and Mr.Majnu. Akhil scored good marks on acting scale and he also proved himself as a good dancer but the stories that has come on his way didn't work for him. So, Nagarjuna is in a plan to lock a script that would create a mark for his son. As per the filmy reports, the 'King' hero wants Anil Ravipudi to direct Akhil's next. Anil gave a blockbuster for Mahesh Babu with the film, Sarileru Neekevvaru, so, Nagarjuna wants to show Akhil in an out and out entertainer. Let us wait and see how things are going to materialise for Akhil Akkineni.

Currently, Akhil is busy with his upcoming, 'Most Eligible Bachelor'. Bommarillu fame Bhaskar is helming the project whereas Pooja Hegde is seen as the female lead in the movie.