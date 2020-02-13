HYDERABAD: We all know the magic that stylish star Allu Arjun's ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ has created. The movie turned as a blockbuster and Allu Arjun is on cloudnine with the success of the film. Allu Arjun who didn't have a hit for quite a long time is enjoying now. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo which has been released for this Sankranti has become the biggest blockbuster. Trivikram and Allu Arjun scored hit after Julayi and S/o Satyamurthy. The movie has been produced by Allu Aravind and S. Radha Krishna.

Now, the news is that Bollywood super hero, Salman Khan is likely to act in the remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Another source says Allu Arvind is keen to produce the film in Bollywood as well. He has already got the rights of Nani's Jersey and Shahid is likely to play the lead role in Hindi remake.