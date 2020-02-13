HYDERABAD: Just a couple of hours to go... Vijay Deverakonda's 'World Famous Lover' is going to be on screens on 14 February, 2020. Everyone is eagerly waiting for the movie as it the 'Rowdy's Film'. The expectations are high and the film has Raashi Khanna, Catherine Tresa, Izabelle Leite and Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead roles.

Kranti Madhav is the director of the film. What is the story of the movie: Will the director show how a man's life transforms at each point of his life? What circumstances make him leave his love and marry another girl? To find out all these thing, we have to wait for one more day to know what is the story of the film.

Vijay shared a beautiful clip on his social media in which we could see so much of love between Gautam and Yamini. Isn't the video so adorable? Yeah!