After impressing his fans and followers with the first poster looks, superstar Rana Daggubati is promising a visual treat with the teaser of his upcoming wild life drama 'Haathi Mera Saathi'. The makers of the movie released the teaser today which showcases Daggubati playing a role of spiritual and eccentric animal protector.
Talking about the teaser, it presents a montage of shots, of the dense forests, herds of elephants drinking water from the lakes, and of poachers trespassing on protected areas of the forest. When human beings try to encroach on Kaziranga's elephant corridor, the characters of Rana and Pulkit Samrat dedicate their lives to protect these wild animals. Daggubati addresses himself as "Banadev" (The forest deity) in the movie.
Directed by Tamil filmmaker Prabhu Solomon, Rana Daggubati's highly ambitious project is slated to hit the screens on 2 April 2020. It will be releasing as 'Haathi Mera Saathi' in Hindi, 'Kaadan' in Tamil and 'Aranya' in Telugu.
The film features Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain as the female leads.
Earlier, the makers had released a series of new posters from the film on the occasion of Hug Day, where the lead actors were seen hugging elephants.