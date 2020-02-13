HYDERABAD: The 'Young Tiger'of Tollywood, Jr. NTR is one of the most talented heroes of Tollywood. He proved his mettle in the world of cinema and needless to say about his acting as well as dancing skills. The multi-faceted star impressed audience with his acting in the films like Aadi, Simhadri, Temper, Nannaku Prematho, Janatha Garage, Jai Lava Kusa, Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, etc.
Today, we have not come up with any update on RRR, the most anticipated film of Tollywood in which Jr.NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem, but we have something interesting... Yeah! The most successful film, Temper hit the screens five years ago on this day (February 13, 2015). The #5YearsForTemper is trending online today.
Puri Jagannadh is the captain of the ship and the movie turned out as a blockbuster. 'Temper’ has all the commercial elements and it won accolades from all the corners. The film has powerful dialogues, loud background music and each character has its own importance. The story of Temper is so intense and just have look at the ten best dialogues from the film.
A few more dialogues from the film are:
'Rey suri ga devudu manushuliki brain venka side, heart mundu side enduku istado telusa.. gunde potu vachina parledu, vennu potu podavakunda chusukomani'
'Nenu matlade tappudu counter veste… center lo encounter eyy'
‘Nenu control thappi kodithe.. control room varke pothav.. Nenu confident ga kodithe.. Kantiki kanabadkunda Pothav... Adhe nenu nakunna “TEMPER” tho kodithe.. coma.. dhanammoo yemantaraa dhani aadiki pothav...’
Finally we thank Puri Jagannadh for giving the audience a wonderful film and we wish both Jr.NTR and Puri to continue their success stories.
