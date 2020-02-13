HYDERABAD: The 'Young Tiger'of Tollywood, Jr. NTR is one of the most talented heroes of Tollywood. He proved his mettle in the world of cinema and needless to say about his acting as well as dancing skills. The multi-faceted star impressed audience with his acting in the films like Aadi, Simhadri, Temper, Nannaku Prematho, Janatha Garage, Jai Lava Kusa, Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, etc.

Today, we have not come up with any update on RRR, the most anticipated film of Tollywood in which Jr.NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem, but we have something interesting... Yeah! The most successful film, Temper hit the screens five years ago on this day (February 13, 2015). The #5YearsForTemper is trending online today.

Puri Jagannadh is the captain of the ship and the movie turned out as a blockbuster. 'Temper’ has all the commercial elements and it won accolades from all the corners. The film has powerful dialogues, loud background music and each character has its own importance. The story of Temper is so intense and just have look at the ten best dialogues from the film.