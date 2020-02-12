HYDERABAD: It’s that time of year when romance is in the air. The anxiously awaited Valentine’s Day dawns once again to evoke romantic sentiments and help strengthen the bond of love. To celebrate love, the leading channel in the Telugu states, Zee Telugu brings a refreshing and entertaining show ‘Padi Padi Leche Manasu’ on Sunday, 16th February at 6 PM only on Zee Telugu and Zee Telugu HD! Playing cupid, the channel intends to get viewers acquainted with the different faces of love.

A magnificent affair with the presence of several celebrities such as Pradeep Machiraju, Roll Rida, Venkat Sriram, Akarsh Byramudi, Pranavi Manukonda, Pooja Moorthy, Kalki Raja and many others. Zee Telugu’s viewers’ all-time favorite couple, VJ Sunny and Meghna Lokesh hosted a show for the first time. Audiences can cheer to the tunes of the romantic performance by Meghna and VJ Sunny on ‘Butta Bomma’ and ‘Mind Block’ from ‘Ala Vaikuntapuramlo’ and ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’ movies. Also, the ardent fans of VJ Sunny can enjoy seeing him singing for the first time in an event. Pratap Abhi and Anusha Hegde shares their love story and Abhi surprises his lady love by singing ‘Vennalave Vennalave’ from ‘Merupu Kalalu’.

The jamboree includes most desirable man of Telugu states, Pradeep Machiraju as a special guest for the momentous show and he was welcomed by an exceptional performance of Akarsh Byramudi and Aishwarya on ‘Neeli Neeli Akasham’ from his debut film as hero ’30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela’.

Celebrate the feeling of love and being loved with Prema Entha Madhuram’s Venkat Sriram and Varsha HK, Trinayini’s Aashika Gopal Padukone and Chandu Gowda, Thoorpu Padamara’s Yamini, Jaya Kavi, Pranay and Vinay.

