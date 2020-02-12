Megastar Mahesh Babu's recent film Sarileru Neekvvaru is doing very well at the box-office and stood as the biggest grosser among Mahesh Babu's films.

Directed by Anil Ravipudi starring Kannada beauty Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead, Sarileru Neekevvaru was released on Sankranti 2020 and clashed with Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. But the movie minted bit good at the box-office. It collected approximately Rs 140 crore world-wide in 31 days.

Now, the film will get its 50-day run completed by 29 February. According to sources, the whole SLN team is planning to celebrate the occasion through a public event. It's abuzz that the event will be organized in the city of Kurnool on 1st of March.

But the official announcement from the makers of the film is still awaited.

The movie was produced by Dil Raju and Anil Sunkara and music was delivered by Devi Sri Prasad.

