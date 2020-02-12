It is already a known thing that the Tollywood filmmaker, Ram Gopal Varma will be making an Indo Chinese film, Enter The Girl Dragon which will be India's First Martial Arts film with Chinese collaboration.



According to sources, part of the shooting has been slated to be shot in China, and a few parts in India.



And just when the director planned a fight schedule of shooting in China, Coronavirus broke out, disappointing the filmmaker.



Sources also said that the schedule of shooting the action episodes in China has been pushed away by at least 3 months.



Not RGV's film is effected even Nagarjuna's film, Wild Dog, was hit by the Coronavirus. According to sources, the filmmakers have earlier planned a one month schedule in Thailand. But even they had to postpone the schedule.



Looks like Coronavirus is showing its impact not only on humans but also on the film industries!



