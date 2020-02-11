HYDERABAD: Megastar Chiranjeevi and Koratala Siva have joined their hands together for a new film. The title of the movie is likely to be Acharya and the film is jointly bankrolled by Konidela Productions and Matinee Entertainments. According to the reports, Ram Charan Tej will also be seen in a key role in the movie and he is likely to share screen space for a period of nearly thirty minutes.

The makers are in a plan to rope in a Bollywood beauty for the movie. Kiara Advani and Shraddha Kapoor are in the list. As of now there is no official information. Let us wait and see who is going to get a chance to act with Ram Charan. Trisha will be seen opposite Chiranjeevi in the film. It is also learned that Ram Charan will be seen in the role of a ‘Naxalite’.

Currently, Ram Charan is busy with the shooting of his upcoming film, RRR directed by SS Rajamouli. Alia Bhatt will be seen opposite Charan and 70% shooting of RRR film has been completed.

Now the question is why the makers are considering B-town divas for south films? To create a pan-Indian appeal? The answer might be an Yes. The makers are not stepping back to pay huge remuneration for the stars.

