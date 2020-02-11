HYDERABAD: Tollywood anchor Anasuya Bharadwaj created her mark on the small screen and also proved her mettle in acting skills on the big screen as well. She is one of the most sought after anchors on the small screen. With each passing day, the anchor is getting wonderful opportunities from the directors of Tollywood. The 'Rangammatha'character in Sukumar's 'Rangasthalam' had received accolades from all the corners. Whispers say that Anasuya is going to be playing a key role in the Tamil remake of 'Pink'.

According to the sources, Pawan Kalyan said that he liked the performance of Anasuya in Rangasthalam and her eyes look same as that of yesteryear's actress Smita Patil.

Now, we think Anasuya has got a bumper offer from Pawan Kalyan. Recently, in a survey, Anasuya got 14th place in the most desirable woman on TV and with this, she might have been upset as her name was not on the top. Now, the offer will surely make her jump with joy.

The movie ‘Pink’ is directed by MCA fame Venu Sriram and is jointly produced by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju. Rumours are doing rounds that the title of the movie has been locked as Vakeel Saab.