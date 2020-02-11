HYDERABAD: Ram Gopal Varma is one of the creative directors of Tollywood and on other hand, he has been tagged as a controversial director as well. Yeah! RGV who stays active on social media tries to raise his voice on current issues and also makes some controversial statements.

Now the news is that the ace director SS Rajmouli tweeted to RGV. Rajamouli wished RGV on becoming a grand father and tweeted that his grand daughter will be the person who will finally rein him...The tweet follows as...