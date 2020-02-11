HYDERABAD: Ram Gopal Varma is one of the creative directors of Tollywood and on other hand, he has been tagged as a controversial director as well. Yeah! RGV who stays active on social media tries to raise his voice on current issues and also makes some controversial statements.
Now the news is that the ace director SS Rajmouli tweeted to RGV. Rajamouli wished RGV on becoming a grand father and tweeted that his grand daughter will be the person who will finally rein him...The tweet follows as...
Let us wait and see how RGV reacts to Rajamouli’s tweet. Ram Gopal Varma's daughter, Revathi Varma gave birth to a baby girl. The marriage took place in a very simple manner in Hyderabad. Revathi married to Pranav, a doctor in 2013.
On the professional front, Ram Gopal Varma is working on his next film which is titled DISHA and the movie is going to be about the Disha incident which took place in Hyderabad, Telangana.
After Lakshmi's NTR, RGV directed, Amma Rajyam Lo Kadapa Biddalu movie, which created a stir in a few parts of Telugu states. The movie was all about the current political situation in Andhra Pradesh. Currently, RGV has focused on the release of 'Enter the Girl Dragon' film.
