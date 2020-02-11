HYDERABAD: Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde starrer, 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo' has hit the theatres for this Sankranti and needless to say about the history that the movie has created. The film is a blockbuster and thanks to maverick director, Trivikram for coming up with such an entertaining and classy story. Thaman scored music and it added to the success of the film.

The makers of the movie have released songs before the release of the movie. The songs ‘Samajavaragamana’ and ‘Ramuloo Ramulo’ got immense response from the audience and one could listen these songs everywhere. But after the release of the film, Butta Bomma song has been trending.

We have seen many people making the videos on these songs. Allu Arjun took to his twitter and shared a tik tok video in which we could see two specially disabled persons performing to the song Butta Bomma. Words definitely fall short to praise their talent, isn't it?