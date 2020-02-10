Hyderabad: Samantha Akkineni and Sharwanand's film Jaanu has hit the theatres on February 7, 2020. The movie is a Tamil remake of 96 and it was directed by C Prem in both Telugu and Tamil. the film wowed all and sundry in Kollywood and in Tollywood, it is no exception. Samantha and Sharwanand acted with much perfection and everyone is singing praises for their performances. According to the sources, the movie has collected a total of Rs. 3.16 crores on the second day in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states. Just have a look at the area-wise collections.

Nizam - Rs. 1.61 cr

Ceeded – Rs 49 lakhs

Guntur – Rs 37 lakhs

Uttaraandhra – Rs 57 lakhs

East Godavari – Rs 26 lakhs

West Godavari – Rs 18 lakhs

Krishna – Rs 27 lakhs

Nellore – Rs 11 lakhs

Trisha Krishnan and Vijay Sethupathi acted in the film, 96 and needless to say about how well both the actors nailed their characters. The theatrical rights of the film have been sold at Rs. 21 crores. Let us wait and see how the collections are going to be in the coming days.

