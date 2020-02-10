Mahesh and Namrata met during the shooting of the film, ‘Vamsi’ and love blossomed between them. After four years of relationship, the couple tied the knot. Model and actress Namrata quit acting post marriage. She was last seen in Gurinder Chadha's Bride And Prejudice in 2004.

On the professional front, Mahesh scored a blockbuster with the movie, 'Sarileru Neekevvaru'. Rashmika was seen opposite him and the film was directed by Anil Ravipudi. Currently, the actor is on a vacation with his family and after coming from vacation, he is likely to join his hands with Maharshi director, Vamsi Paidipally once again.

