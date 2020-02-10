HYDERABAD:Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are one of the most adorable couples in South. It's been 15 years for the cutest couple. Mahesh and Namrata tied knot on 10 February, 2005. The couple were blessed with two children Gautam Krishna and Sitara.Today, on this special occasion, Mahesh took to his Instagram and shared an adorable candid photo with his sweet heart, Namrata Shirodkar.
Namrata posted a heartwarming message on their anniversary. Namrata and Mahesh shares a strong bond; Namrata in an interview told that they have been together in every sense and she wouldn't like to exchange this life for anything in the world.
Mahesh and Namrata met during the shooting of the film, ‘Vamsi’ and love blossomed between them. After four years of relationship, the couple tied the knot. Model and actress Namrata quit acting post marriage. She was last seen in Gurinder Chadha's Bride And Prejudice in 2004.
On the professional front, Mahesh scored a blockbuster with the movie, 'Sarileru Neekevvaru'. Rashmika was seen opposite him and the film was directed by Anil Ravipudi. Currently, the actor is on a vacation with his family and after coming from vacation, he is likely to join his hands with Maharshi director, Vamsi Paidipally once again.
