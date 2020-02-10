HYDERABAD: Anasuya Bharadwaj, the most popular TV anchor was very much upset with the Twitter's response. A Twitter account with user name Actress Masala posted abusive comments on Anasuya and also on Anushka. Anasuya raised a complaint to Twitter authorities about the abusive content but Twitter responded that they didn't find a violation of their rules in the content that Anasuya have reported.
Anasuya reacted to the response given by Twitter and further tagged Cyber Crime PS Cyberabad and requested to help tag the right authorities.
Cyber Crimes PS Hyd City Police reacted and tweeted that they will take action on the profile that Anasuya have reported.
Anasuya never steps back to raise her voice against the abuse that women face on social media. On professional front, Anasuya is quite busy with her new shows and it is learned she is going to play a key role in Power Star Pawan Kalyan's next movie.
