HYDERABAD: Rajamouli's RRR is one of the most awaited films in Tollywood. Not only the movie buffs but also the others are eagerly waiting for the release of the movie. The film is going to hit the theatres for Sankranti, 2021. Generally, audience have huge expectations on Rajamouli's movies and RRR is no exception. For the first time, Ram Charan and Jr NTR are seen sharing the screen space. The movie is made on a whooping budget with stellar cast.

The film is set in the backdrop of pre-independent era and we guess this period film will surely create a mark in Tollywood. Now, the news is that the RRR business has been closed in the following areas.

Dilraju in Nizam for 75 cr

Asian and Vaaraahi Karnataka for 50cr

Vaarahi in ceded for 40C

Vaarahi in Vizag for 30C

The producers of the film want to earn huge profits before the release of the film and the buyers are also not stepping back to invest on the film.

