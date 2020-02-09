HYDERABAD: Raashi Khanna is one of the most beautiful actresses in the south. She earned a huge fan base in Tollywood with her strong acting skills and cute looks. She forayed into Tollywood with the movie, 'Oohalu Gusagusalade' and later acted in various films. She won the hearts of Telugu people and scored good marks on acting scale with the films Jai Lava Kusa, Tholi Prema, Venky Mama, etc.

Now, the actress is gearing up for the release of ‘World Famous Lover’. Vijay Deverakonda is playing the lead role and the movie is going to hit the theatres on February 14. As a part of promotions, Raashi in an interview told that the character which she played in ‘World Famous Lover’ is different when compared to the other characters. Raashi said that playing the character 'Yamini' in the movie is so challenging and worked hard to present it well.

The 'Supreme' heroine told that fans felt bad after watching the trailer and teaser but they will feel happy once the movie is released. She added that this film is not a sequel to Arjun Reddy and there are so many interesting elements in the movie. Raashi Khanna told that there is a suspense in the film with which audience will be thrilled.

Raashi said that she used to cry a lot when she was acting in the film. Vijay Deverakonda and the director Kranti Madhav were so much frightened. Let us wait and see how the film is going to be.

