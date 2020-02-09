HYDERABAD: Powerstar Pawan Kalyan who kept himself away from the acting due to his busy political schedule is going to come in front of the audience with the remake of the movie, Pink. Directed by MCA fame Venu Sriram and the movie is jointly produced by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju. Rumours are doing rounds that the title of the movie has been locked as Vakeel Saab.

Now, the news is that Dil Raju told that first look of Pawan Kalyan's Pink remake film will be out in March and the movie is going to hit the theatres in May. The entire team of Jaanu has visited Tirumala. Samantha, Sharwanand and producer Dil Raju offered prayers to Lord Balaji at Tirumala.

Speaking to media, Dil Raju expressed happiness over the success of the film, Jaanu. He added that he was so doubtful that whether people would accept the movie, Jaanu or not. He also told that many questioned that whether the film will workout in Telugu or not? But, Sharwanand and Samantha lived in their roles and the movie is going great at the ticket windows. Dil Raju also told that Nani-Sudheer Babu's film which is being directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti is going to hit the theatres on March 25.