HYDERABAD: Sudha Murthy, the chariman of Infosys Foundation sang praises for Ram Charan Tej. In an interview, she revealed that she liked the performance of Ram Charan in Rangasthalam movie. She told that she has seen the film recently and loved the movie. Sudha Murthy further added that she is a huge fan of Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao and used to watch his films a lot. She said that she would get the picture of NTR when she thinks of Lord Krishna. Sudha asserted that she has seen films like Annamaya, Manam, Om Namo Venkatesaya, etc.

Ram Charan, Samantha Akkineni, Aadhi Pinisetty, Jagapathi Babu and Prakash Raj played key roles in the film, Rangasthalam. Sukumar narrated the story of the film in a very intriguing manner. Ram Charan played the role of Chitti Babu and he was seen as a hearing-impaired engineer. The film got accolades from all the corners and the stars of the film have been praised by all and sundry.

Samantha Akkineni was also seen in a different role and she acted with much ease and perfection. She played the role of Rama Lakshmi in the movie. Devi Sri Prasad scored the music for the film and it also added to the movie. Finally, the movie turned as one of the blockbusters and created history in Tollywood.

