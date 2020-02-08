HYDERABAD: Tollywood actress Samantha Akkineni's recent movie, Jaanu has hit the theatres yesterday (February 7). Needless to say about how well she performed? It's truly incredible. Everyone is singing praises for the actress and we, the people of South are so lucky to have an actress like Samantha, isn't it? An absolute, Yes. The ‘Manam’ star is not only setting new targets to her contemporaries but also to herself and undoubtedly, she is a competitor to herself.

Jaanu is a Tamil remake of the film, 96 and is helmed by C Prem Kumar, who directed the original Tamil version as well. Sharwanand as Ram and Samantha as Jaanu stole the show and both of acted with much ease and perfection. Ram and Jaanu made the audience fall in love with them.

Samantha is one of the super talented actresses and with each passing day, we could get an opportunity to see different shades of her. Every expression of Samantha says something and speaks a thousand words at once. This year, Samantha as Shravani or Samantha as Baby or Samantha as Vaembu or Samantha as Jaanu; she lives in each character and gives her heart and soul out into her performances.

Samantha achieved stardom and it is not an overnight phenomenon, her dedication towards work, her excellent career choices and finally the ‘Majili’ star never leaves any stone unturned in giving her best performances. We hope Samantha continues to deliver inexplicable performances in her upcoming projects as well.