Gopichand is the male lead of the film and Sampath Nandi is the captain of the ship. The movie is being bankrolled by Srinivasaa Chhitturi under the SS Screens banner.

The story is set in the backdrop of sports and Gopichand will be seen as the coach to the AP female Kabaddi team. Tollywood milky diva, Tamannaah is the female lead in the movie. Bhumika Chawla is likely to play an important role in the movie.

Earlier, Tamannaah and Sampath Nandi have worked together for the film, Bengal Tiger. The milky beauty in an interview told that she is extremely happy to be a part of Seetimaar.