The movie is touted to be a thriller and is directed by Hemanth Madhukar. Kona Venkat and TG Vishwaprasad are jointly producing the film and ‘Nishabdham’ is simultaneously shot in Telgu, Tamil and English.

The makers have released a poster in which Anushka was seen in a frightened manner with blood stains on her forehead, neck and hand. On the backdrop, one could see Madhavan holding a traditional violin and he is also carrying a sword.

As Anushka is well known for her strong performances on screen, let us wait and see how the 'Arundati' is going to do in this film.

