HYDERABAD: Madhavan and Anushka Shetty starrer ‘Silence’ is going to hit the theatres very soon. Yeah! The date has been locked. The movie will be out in theatres on 2nd April 2020. Anjali, Subba raju, Avasarala Srinivas, Micheal Madsen and Shalini Pandey will be seen in key roles. Anushka will be seen as Sakshi, a mute artist. Post, ‘Bhaagmathie’, Anushka was not seen on screen and the fans are eagerly waiting to see Sweety in her next.
The movie is touted to be a thriller and is directed by Hemanth Madhukar. Kona Venkat and TG Vishwaprasad are jointly producing the film and ‘Nishabdham’ is simultaneously shot in Telgu, Tamil and English.
The makers have released a poster in which Anushka was seen in a frightened manner with blood stains on her forehead, neck and hand. On the backdrop, one could see Madhavan holding a traditional violin and he is also carrying a sword.
As Anushka is well known for her strong performances on screen, let us wait and see how the 'Arundati' is going to do in this film.
