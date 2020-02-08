HYDERABAD: Stylish star Allu Arjun scored an incredible hit with the film, 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo'. Tollywood creative director Trivikram and Bunny have created magic with the film and gave Telugu audience a super cool movie to watch out. The producers of the movie, S Radhakrishna and Allu Aravind might be on cloud nine with the super success of the film. Pooja Hegde, the female lead in the movie performed well. Allu Arjun expressed happiness over the success of the film and thanked audience.
As per the reports a total of Rs 156.62 crores have been collected worldwide after 26 days. The film earned a revenue of Rs. 156.62 after 26 days in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states.
Just have a look at area wise collections for the movie, Ala Vaikunthapuramloo :
Nizam – Rs 43.40 Cr
Ceeded – Rs 17.96 Cr
Guntur – Rs 10.89 Cr
Uttaraandhra – Rs 19.40 Cr
East Godavari – Rs 11.16 Cr
West Godavari – Rs 8.76 Cr
Krishna – Rs 10.51 Cr
Nellore – Rs 4.56 Cr
Karanataka – Rs 9.13 Cr
Kerala – Rs 1.17 Cr
On professional front, Allu Arjun is busy with his upcoming film directed by Sukumar.