As per the reports a total of Rs 156.62 crores have been collected worldwide after 26 days. The film earned a revenue of Rs. 156.62 after 26 days in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states.

Just have a look at area wise collections for the movie, Ala Vaikunthapuramloo :

Nizam – Rs 43.40 Cr

Ceeded – Rs 17.96 Cr

Guntur – Rs 10.89 Cr

Uttaraandhra – Rs 19.40 Cr

East Godavari – Rs 11.16 Cr

West Godavari – Rs 8.76 Cr

Krishna – Rs 10.51 Cr

Nellore – Rs 4.56 Cr

Karanataka – Rs 9.13 Cr

Kerala – Rs 1.17 Cr

On professional front, Allu Arjun is busy with his upcoming film directed by Sukumar.