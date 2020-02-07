HYDERABAD: Samantha Akkineni, the lady creates magic on screen and is one of the most talented stars in Tollywood. The 'Manam' star rose to fame with her dedication towards her work, passion, lovely attitude and humble nature. The 'Akkineni Bahu' not only owns strong acting skills but also surprises all and sundry with her stylish looks. She never steps back to experiment with her looks. Just have a look at the below photos and we bet you will fall in love with the diva once again.
It is not new for Samantha to score high on the fasion charts. The 'Jaanu' actress was seen donning a midnight black festive linen sari. She teamed it up with embroidered black blouse. She added statement earrings in silver with jadau gold and polki diamonds. She went with centre parted braided hairstyle and gave a clean dose of eye makeup. The bhindi gave her a complete look.
One more sari look of Samantha - She looked pretty cool in a Teal Chanderi striped sari and married it up with green silk racerback blouse. She didn't go much with her accessories but added simple neckpiece which elevated her look many times. She gave soft curls to her tresses and finished off her look with simple makeup.
Are there any words to praise this diva? Absolutely, no. Samantha looked ravishing in a red coloured sari and coupled it up with a sleeveless blouse. She added matching neckpiece and it upped the look of 'Jaanu' girl. She left her hair loose and coming to her makeup, it was just simple.
How are the three looks of Samantha? Cool, right! Samantha has that power to pull off any look with much ease and panache. On professional front, Samantha’s film 'Jaanu' has hit the theatres today. So, let us hope that the film will create history.
