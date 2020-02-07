HYDERABAD: Samantha Akkineni, the lady creates magic on screen and is one of the most talented stars in Tollywood. The 'Manam' star rose to fame with her dedication towards her work, passion, lovely attitude and humble nature. The 'Akkineni Bahu' not only owns strong acting skills but also surprises all and sundry with her stylish looks. She never steps back to experiment with her looks. Just have a look at the below photos and we bet you will fall in love with the diva once again.

It is not new for Samantha to score high on the fasion charts. The 'Jaanu' actress was seen donning a midnight black festive linen sari. She teamed it up with embroidered black blouse. She added statement earrings in silver with jadau gold and polki diamonds. She went with centre parted braided hairstyle and gave a clean dose of eye makeup. The bhindi gave her a complete look.