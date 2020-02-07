HYDERABAD: Samantha Akkineni and Sharwanand's most awaited movie, 'Jaanu' has hit the theatres today (February 7). The movie ‘Jaanu’ is the official remake of Tamil film, 96. Jaanu, directed by C Prem Kumar who has been the captain of ship for the original Tamil film as well.

Samantha and Sharwanand reprised the roles of Trisha and Vijay Sethupathy respectively. The Tamil version of Jaanu has created a magic, so, every one has been eagerly waiting for the film Jaanu and finally the wait is over. The teaser, trailer and the lyrical songs which have been released before the movie release have raised the expectations on the movie. Now, just look at the Twitter reviews and the performances of Samantha Akkineni and Sharwanand are winning the hearts.

Just have a look at how the tweets are coming in on the #JaanuReview