HYDERABAD: The creative director of Tollywood, SS Rajamouli wants everything to be perfect and he invests a lot of time in shaping out his projects. The shooting of the movie is going on a faster pace and the makers of the movie have announced a new release date for the movie. Earlier, the date has been locked as July 30, 2020 but now it has been changed to Jan 8th, 2020. We think Rajamouli is going to create history with his film, RRR for Sankranti, 2021.

The movie is touted to be a period film and Tollywood super heroes, Junior NTR and Ram Charan Tej will seen as Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitharamajau respectively. Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morrison are the two female leads in the movie. DVV Danayya is the producer of the film and is bankrolled under the banner DVV Entertainment. The film is going to be made on a whopping budget of Rs. 400 crore.

Some more interesting things about RRR are Jr. NTR for the first time will be seen with a tonsured head. Currently, the shooting of the film is going on in the forests of Vikarabad. The movie is likely to have huge VFX effects and it is not new for Rajamouli to bring a larger thank life extravaganza.

