HYDERABAD: Tollywood super star Mahesh Babu is going to join his hands with 'Maharshi' director, Vamsi Paidipally, once again. The film is tentatively named as SSMB 27. We have seen the magic created by Vamsi and Mahesh in the film, Maharshi. The movie has passed a message and it received accolades from all the corners. The expectations on this combo are very high and let us wait and see how Vamsi is going to present Mahesh in his next film.

But before waiting for the official information, rumours are doing rounds that Mahesh will be seen playing a dual role in the film. Yeah! Another source says that he will be seen as a gangster and also as a lecturer. If the new is true, then this film is going to be the first one in which Mahesh will appear in dual role. It is also learned that Vamsi is planning a story something like that of Rajinikanth's superhit film, Baasha. As of now, there is no official information.

The pre-production works are going on and the regular shooting of Mahesh's SSMB27 is likely to start once Mahesh returns from his vacation. The names of Shruti Hassan and Kiara Advani are in consideration for the female leads.

Currently, Mahesh is enjoying the success of Sarileru Neekevvaru. Directed by F2 fame Anil Ravipudi turned as a blockbuster and the film is ruling the box office.

