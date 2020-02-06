HYDERABAD: Tollywood star, Samantha Akkineni have created a mark on the walls of cinema. Going by the title, just don’t get panic my dear readers! The 'Manam' heroine added that she would act for next two to three years as she want to focus on her family life as well. She further asserted that she is going to be a part of the industry in some or the other way.

In a career spanning of ten years, Samantha chose different scripts and evolved as an actress. The 'Akkineni' bahu in an interview told that she is eagerly waiting for the release of the movie, Jaanu which is a Tamil remake of 96. The film is going to hit the theatres on February 7.

Samantha said that she wants everyone to speak about her characters in the movies, irrespective of age. She also told that she takes every character as a challenge and gives her best.

Samantha explained that the film Jaanu is close to her heart and the movie doesn't boast of exotic locations but one could witness just two characters. She said that everyone will be pleased with the movie and expressed hope that the movie is going to be a big hit. Let us wait and see how the film is going to be.

The 'Majili' actress further shared that she is going to come in front of audience in a very different role in the web series, Family Man 2. She quoted that she acted as villain in the movie and is looking forward to see how everyone responds to such a role.

