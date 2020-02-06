HYDERABAD: Stylish star Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has created a history and has broken all the records. The film is doing exceptionally well at the ticket counters and is still ruling the box office. Allu Arjun might be on cloudnine as the film turned as blockbuster. The 'Race Gurram' actor took break post Na Peru Surya, Na Illu India movie and is in dire need of a hit.

The film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was directed by sensational director Trivikram and the crazy combination bagged one more super hit.

Now the news is that Allu Arjun gave a cheque of Rs 10 lakh for the Film Newscasters Association of Electronic Media.