HYDERABAD: Tollywood young star, Varun Tej impressed audience with his strong acting skills and looks. The 'Fidaa' star was last seen in 'Gaddalakonda Ganesh' in which he portrayed a different avatar. Varun is one of the stars who love to experiment with his looks and tries to choose different stories. With time, the actor evolved as an actor.

It is all known knowledge that he was acting in a Kiran Korrapati's film in which he will be seen as a professional boxer. He is undergoing rigorous training under fitness trainer Rakesh Udayar and boxer Neeraj Goyat in Mumbai.

Larnell Stovall of Captain America and Kick Boxer fame is the stunt director of the movie. Sidhu Mudda and Allu Venkatesh are jointly bankrolling the movie under the banner Renaissance Pictures. Thaman is the music director where as George C Williams is cinematographer of the movie.