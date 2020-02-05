HYDERABAD: Samantha Akkineni tries to take up new challenges all the time and she never steps back to experiment with her looks; be it for a cinema or for a photo shoot. Recently, the actress shared a beautiful picture on her Instagram in which the 'Oh Baby' actress was seen as a woman holding a fruit.

Going into the details, G Venket Ram the famous photographer has designed a unique calendar for the year 2020 for the NAAM Charitable Trust which was founded by Suhasini Maniratnam. The photographer recreated the original paintings of Raja Ravi Varma from the 19th century. The South Indian stars turned as muses and they looked absolutely stunning.

Samantha took to her Instagram and posted as that she feels feels happy working with Venket Ram. Her quote reads as, 'Always the best working with you @venketramg 🤗... recreating Ravi varmas work for NAAM. So glad I could be a part of this meaningful project .. Thankyou'.