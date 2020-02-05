HYDERABAD: Samantha Akkineni tries to take up new challenges all the time and she never steps back to experiment with her looks; be it for a cinema or for a photo shoot. Recently, the actress shared a beautiful picture on her Instagram in which the 'Oh Baby' actress was seen as a woman holding a fruit.

Going into the details, G Venket Ram the famous photographer has designed a unique calendar for the year 2020 for the NAAM Charitable Trust which was founded by Suhasini Maniratnam. The photographer recreated the original paintings of Raja Ravi Varma from the 19th century. The South Indian stars turned as muses and they looked absolutely stunning.

Samantha took to her Instagram and posted as that she feels feels happy working with Venket Ram. Her quote reads as, 'Always the best working with you @venketramg 🤗... recreating Ravi varmas work for NAAM. So glad I could be a part of this meaningful project .. Thankyou'.

The other stars who featured on the calendar are Shruti Haasan, Aishwarya Rajesh, Ramya Krishnan, Nadhiya, Lissy Lakshmi, Khusbhu, Lakshmi Manchu and dancers Shobhana, Priyadarshini Govind and Chamundeshwari. Just have a look at other stars.



G Venket Ram - Calendar 2020 for Naam - Recreating Raja Ravi Varma Radha in moonlight, portrayed by @shrutzhaasan





G Venket Ram - Calendar 2020 for Naam - Recreating Raja Ravi Varma 'There comes papa' portrait of Ravi Varma's daughter Mahaprabha, portrayed by @shobana_danseuse





G Venket Ram - Calendar 2020 for Naam - Recreating Raja Ravi Varma Damayanti listens in rapt attention to the tales of Nala from the swan, portrayed by @meramyakrishnan





G Venket Ram - Calendar 2020 for Naam - Recreating Raja Ravi Varma Portrait of Rani of Kurupam, portrayed by @shrutzhaasan





G Venket Ram - Calendar 2020 for Naam - Recreating Raja Ravi Varma Kadambari, a portrait of a modern, intellectual Bengali lady, portrayed by Priyadarshini Govind.





G Venket Ram - Calendar 2020 for Naam - Recreating Raja Ravi Varma Portrait of a maharashtrian lady after a temple visit, portrayed by @khushsundar





G Venket Ram - Calendar 2020 for Naam - Recreating Raja Ravi Varma This painting reflects the private lives of women from different social backgrounds, portrayed by Nadia





G Venket Ram - Calendar 2020 for Naam - Recreating Raja Ravi Varma Portrait of a royal woman from Kerala inspired by Ravi Varma's style, portrayed by Lissy Lakshmi





G Venket Ram - Calendar 2020 for Naam - Recreating Raja Ravi Varma Portrait of Rani Chimnabai 1 after whom Lakshmi Vilas palace in Tanjore is named, portrayed by @lakshmimanchu





G Venket Ram - Calendar 2020 for Naam - Recreating Raja Ravi Varma Portrait of Maharani Lakshmi Bayi who became the senior rani of Travancore portrayed by Chamundeshwari, a beneficiary at Naam



