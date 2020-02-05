After delivering worldwide super hit, Bahubali: The beginning in 2015 and its sequel Bahubali 2: The Conclusion in 2017, the duo, megastar Prabhas and director SS Rajmouli will be collaborating once again for the third time. Apart from Bahubali, Rajmouli and Prabhas also worked together in 2015's for the film Chatrapathi.

According to a few sources, Prabhas is likely to bankroll the project in association with SS Rajamouli under their own production banner, which will be launched soon. While the whole cast and the title is yet to be finalized, it has been decided that music sensation MM Keeravani will be composing the tunes in the movie.

Prabhas took to his Instagram to shared the news. Take a look here: