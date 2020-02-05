HYDERABAD: Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu's film, Sarileru Neekevvaru which has hit the screens for Sankranti has turned as a blockbuster at box office. Mahesh Babu's charm and Anil Ravipudi's directorial skills added to the film. Rashmika Mandanna, the female lead of the movie impressed the audience with her cute acting skills and looks.
The film is very close to Rs. 250 crore mark and just have a look at the collections in various parts of the state.
Nizam - Rs. 40.42 crore
Ceeded - Rs. 16.99 crore
Vizag - Rs. 20.89 crore
East - Rs. 11.80 crore
West - Rs. 7.70 crore
Krishna - Rs. 8.90 crore
Guntur - Rs. 9.80 crore
Nellore - Rs. 4.70 crore
Sarileru Neekevvaru film has earned Rs. 118.78 crore in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The world wide collections of the film in the past 24 days amounts to Rs 245 crore.
Mahesh Babu is currently enjoying a vacation with his family members. Post vacation, Mahesh will be seen in Vamsi Paidipally’s direction. Earlier, Mahesh and Vamsi have joined their hands for ‘Maharshi’ film which turned as a blockbuster.
